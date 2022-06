Keep an eye out for moose and exercise extra caution when driving in the dark, the Department of Natural Resources is telling motorists in the Upper Peninsula. In the last week, five bull moose have been struck and killed by drivers on portions of M-95 and U.S Highways 141 and 41 West in Marquette and Baraga counties. All were killed after dark, and darker-colored bull are even more difficult to see. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO