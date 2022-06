June 19, 1986 — A Page County sheriff ’s deputy reported Monday that five people were charged in connection with a fracas south of Stanley Saturday evening. Although 20 to 30 people had gathered at the fight scene on Eldon Yates Road, the fight only involved six people, according to Investigator Jay Jenkins. The brawl broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday in a field off Eldon Yates Drive, one mile south of Stanley.

