ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Collections start for food drive to benefit YCSD

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXqhS_0gENNPCS00

(WKBN) — Mahoning County 4-H is partnering with the OSU extension to supply food and toiletries to Youngstown City Schools.

Starting Friday, the Clover Collection Food Drive is collecting non-perishable food items and toiletries to stock the YCSD food pantries.

Fireworks will be legal this Fourth of July — what you need to know

The school-based pantries serve local kids with the goal of helping them feed themselves with easy prep meals.

Organizers say now it is more important than ever to support the kids in our community.

“We’ve all got to take care of our neighbors and this is one great way that we as a community can do this to help take care of our kiddos. You know, we want them to stay healthy. We know that education is important. We know that for them to have a good education, they’ve got to have a full belly,” said organizer Robin Adams.

They will be collecting items until July 28. You can drop off donations at the OSU Extension Mahoning County office located in Canfield.

Here’s a complete list of high-priority items:

Single Serve
Macaroni & cheese cups
Hamburger Helper
Ravioli
Cereal
Canned goods including soups and pastas
Peanut butter & jelly
Fruit cups with 100% fruit juice
Apple sauce
Crackers
Instant oatmeal

High Priority Toiletries:
Toothpaste
Toothbrush
Bar soap/body wash
Shampoo
Conditioner
Deodorant
Feminine hygiene products
8oz hand soaps

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

New business opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Status 330 held its grand opening on Sunday afternoon in Boardman. The store sells designer shoes and apparel. An employee said the store aims to cater towards both the city and the suburbs and said Market Street is a prime location. The grand opening ran...
BOARDMAN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Society
Mahoning County, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Society
Youngstown, OH
Society
Canfield, OH
Education
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
Canfield, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
WYTV.com

Wellsville couple has heavenly inspiration for house

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool couple along with the help of their church is hoping to build a home that houses pregnant women that choose to keep their babies. Gina and Bruce Tatgenhorst recently purchased a home on 9th Street in Wellsville. It sits right across...
WELLSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Non Perishable Food#Fruit Juice#Charity#Ycsd#Osu#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio woman walking 18.5 miles to honor her dad on Father’s Day

CLEVELAND — According to the CDC, Alzheimers is the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that starts with mild memory loss and could lead to the loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, 5.8 million million Americans were living with this disease.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WFMJ.com

Hermitage Juneteenth Celebration Festival honors enslaved ancestors spirits

The Juneteenth Celebration Festival in Hermitage titled "Dancing and Celebrating through the Second Line: Releasing Enslaved Spirits to Freedom" is an all-day event honoring the spirits of Black people. Juneteenth, a federal holiday, celebrates June 19, 1865, the day when the last enslaved people in America were freed in Texas...
HERMITAGE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth with community, music, food, and more

Pittsburghers are celebrating Juneteenth with three days of free events open to the public in honor of the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Homecoming Celebration, produced by Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday, featuring local and national Black vendors, a parade, food, music, arts, and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy