‘OPB Politics Now’: Portland’s weird, wonky form of government could change

County clerk's office looks at two races from the May primary and verifies the results "Mary?" "Ten." "Doris?" "Five." "David?" "One." Tucked away in the historic brick building that is home to the Yamhill County clerk's office, two groups of four election workers are situated around a table, carefully tabulating votes received by candidates in the May 10 primary election. By state law the clerk's office is charged with performing a hand count that is compared to the certified results of the primary and general elections, which are undertaken primarily using ballot-counting machines. The process is characterized by the Secretary...

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO