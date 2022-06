Two up-coming meetings are going to focus on farmland assessments in Vermilion County. Supervisor of Assessments Mathew Long says the first is a public hearing on Certified Farmland Values for 2023. It will be held on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Review Room. It is located in the Vermilion County Administration Building at 201 North Vermilion Street in Danville.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO