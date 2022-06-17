ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ESPN analyst says Clemson made 'home run hire' in Bakich

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjr5E_0gENN5sP00

This college baseball analyst is a big fan of Clemson’s hire of Erik Bakich as the baseball program’s new head coach.

ESPN’s Mike Rooney made an appearance on Packer and Durham with Mark Packer and Wes Durham on ACC Network on Friday and was asked if he likes the fit of Bakich going to Clemson.

“Love it. Home run hire,” Rooney said.

Bakich served as head coach at Michigan the last 10 seasons, leading the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series championship series. Bakich also served as a head coach at Maryland (2010-12) and as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt (2003-09) under Tim Corbin along with his one year as volunteer assistant coach at Clemson under head coach Jack Leggett and alongside Corbin and Kevin O’Sullivan at Clemson in 2002, when the Tigers had a 54-17 record and advanced to the College World Series.

Bakich was the consensus national coach of the year in 2019, when he led Michigan to an NCAA runner-up finish and a 50-22 record. He also led it to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, 2017, 2021 and 2022, meaning five of his last seven teams (excluding 2020) advanced to the national tournament. Bakich guided the Wolverines to Big Ten Tournament titles in 2015 and 2022 as well.

At Maryland in 2012, Bakich led the Terrapins to a 32-24 record, a 15-win improvement from his first season in College Park.

“Erik Bakich did an incredible job at Maryland before Michigan,” Rooney said. “As you mentioned, Michigan (went to) Game 3 of the finals. He took a Big Ten team to Game 3 of the College World Series finals in 2019 — not 1950, not 1975, not 1984. Like, in this modern era, just an incredible job. And the other thing is Erik Bakich knows what it looks like at Clemson when it’s elite. He worked for Jack Leggett, he’s a Tim Corbin disciple.

“So, I think it was a home run hire… that’s a great hire.”

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0gENN5sP00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Taking Another Major Visit This Weekend

20 years ago the University of Texas landed the second-most hyped quarterback prospect of all-time in Vince Young. This weekend, the Longhorns will try to convince the most-hyped prospect ever to do the same. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the University of Texas are hosting Arch Manning...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Was Loving Peyton Manning's Outfit This Week

Peyton Manning is the king of "Omaha." The all-time great quarterback was in the crowd for Day 1 of the College World Series at Omaha — wearing a custom hat tagged with his iconic "Omaha" audible call. The sports world took to Twitter to react to Manning's hat. "This...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Look: New College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Buckle up, college football fans. New preseason top 25 rankings were just released by Lindy's Sports magazine. Although it's only off-season training at the moment, fall camp will be here before we know it. Ahead of the 2022 season, college football publications are compiling lists of their respective top teams....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leggett
Person
Tim Corbin
Person
Erik Bakich
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman had a big offseason, moving from Fox Sports to ESPN. While Aikman got a huge deal from ESPN, he was also reportedly excited about his new work schedule. Aikman will now call Monday Night Football, leaving his weekends free. The legendary NFL quarterback has two children.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former CFB Player Dead At 22 After Battle With Cancer

The college football world is mourning a former player who passed away earlier this week. Dan Kubik, who played on the offensive line for the Buffalo Bulls, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 23 years old. "We are deeply saddened to learn...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Baseball#Acc Network#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament
The Spun

North Carolina Basketball Legend Passes Away At 89

North Carolina basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth passed away on Saturday, the team announced with an official release. Rosenbluth was a superstar hooper for the Tar Heels' undefeated, National Championship team under head coach Frank McGuire in 1957. He scored 20 points in the Tar Heels' title victory over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas, pushing the team's record to a flawless 32-0 and capping off his National Player of the Year season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Appears To Hate 1 Major Fan Base The Most

One major college football fan base appears to get on Paul Finebaum's nerves the most. Earlier this year, Finebaum took issue with Clemson's fan base, calling the Tigers the most "insecure, paranoid" fan base in college football. “There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday), the most insecure, paranoid...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy