ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Struggles meet when D.C. United, Fire clash

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqfSo_0gENN4zg00

Both D.C. United and the Chicago Fire return from the international break desperate for a victory.

While visiting D.C. United head into Chicago’s Soldier Field looking for their first triumph in five MLS matches Saturday night, the host Fire are even more in need for a shred of success.

Chicago looks to avoid matching a franchise-worst 11-game winless stretch in MLS play.

The only team in the Eastern Conference with fewer points than D.C. United (4-7-2, 14 points) is the Fire (2-7-5, 11 points), who have fewer victories than any team in the league.

United, meanwhile, have been outscored 10-5 while going 0-2-2 since a 2-0 home triumph over Houston on May 7. Following that game, they were drubbed by the New York Red Bulls 3-0 in the U.S. Open Cup round of 32, which started a five game stretch in which they have manage just two draws while being outscored 13-5.

“It’s pure anger. Guys have to look at themselves,” D.C. defender Brendan Hines-Ike said, according to the Washington Post. “Nobody wants to be in this situation. We’re going in the wrong direction.”

They did return Wednesday night with 1-0 victory in a friendly against Club Xelaju of Guatemala.

One of Chicago’s two victories this season came 2-0 at D.C. on March 12. Following a scoreless draw against the LA Galaxy on April 16, the Fire were still a respectable 2-1-4 in MLS action.

But on April 19, they fell to USL club Union Omaha in their first game in the U.S. Open Cup, and season has crumbled for the Fire since then. They are 0-6-1 in MLS action since, and are amid a 0-7-3 MLS rut.

The club-record 11-game winless streak occurred in 2011.

“We’re always trying to get better. We’re very close,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “We know that we do need to make improvements.

“We’ve had two good weeks of training. …We feel fully prepared for (D.C.).”

Chicago’s Kacper Przybylko scored his third goal in a 3-2 loss at Toronto FC right before the break and has six goals in eight career games against D.C. United. The status of teammate Xherdan Shaqiri (three goals, six assists in 2022) is uncertain due to a hamstring issue. Taxi Fountas (back spasms) could be ready to return.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Austin FC makes Maximiliano Urruti's goal stand vs. CF Montreal

Maximiliano Urruti scored the lone goal for Austin FC in a 1-0 win against host CF Montreal on Saturday. Austin (8-4-3, 27 points) ended a two-game winless slide. Urruti, who played two seasons with Montreal in 2019 and 2020, scored in the 67th minute. Jon Gallagher sent a cross to Urruti driving up the middle. Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza (one save) came out of his net to try to beat Urruti to the bouncing ball, but Urruti got his foot on it at the top of the goal area and sent it into the open cage.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Pat Noonan
Person
Ezra Hendrickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open Cup#The Chicago Fire#The Eastern Conference#The New York Red Bulls#The Washington Post#Usl
ESPN

Sporting KC snaps Nashville SC's lengthy home unbeaten streak

Felipe Hernandez and Graham Zusi scored goals and Sporting Kansas City halted Nashville SC's 22-game home unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory on Sunday in Nashville. Ake Loba scored for Nashville, which lost at home for the first time in MLS play since falling 1-0 to FC Dallas on Nov. 4, 2020. The home unbeaten streak was sixth longest in MLS history.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Two from Kara lift Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Dynamo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored twice to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Kara’s game-winner came in the 58th minute to put Orlando (7-5-4) on top 2-0. Mauricio Pereyra assisted. Kara gave Orlando City the early lead with a goal in the 25th minute, assisted by Pereyra and Facundo Torres.
ORLANDO, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy