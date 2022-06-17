ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angels' Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

By Sarah Valenzuela
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNb3f_0gENMvHn00

Anthony Rendon ’s season is officially over.

The Angels ’ injured third baseman, who was diagnosed with an ECU tendon subluxation in his right wrist, will have season-ending surgery early next week, the team announced Friday .

The team’s athletic trainer, Mike Frostad, explained to reporters in Seattle that Rendon’s tendon is coming out of an attachment point and is considered a dislocation or partial dislocation of the tendon. That’s what is causing the inflammation, and ultimately the discomfort, in his wrist.

Rendon tried to delay the surgery, which has a recovery time of four to six months, and play through the pain in his wrist, not wanting to spend another season sidelined.

“I love these group of guys, going to battle with them every single day. That’s why I kept trying to push through it as best as I could,” Rendon said, adding that Thursday was his “last straw” to try to make it work, but it didn’t.

“There’s stuff in [my wrist] that’s out of place,” Rendon said Friday. “It’s gotta be put back together and surgery is the only way that’s gonna happen.”

The Angels, who signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245-million deal with a no-trade clause before the 2020 season, will be without him for the majority of a second straight season.

In the 45 games he played in 2022, he logged 37 hits, 15 runs, five home runs, 24 RBIs and drew 23 walks. He’ll have played a total of 155 games by the end of this third year of that lofty contract.

In 2021, he played only 58 games after missing time because of a left groin strain in April, a left knee bruise in May, a left hamstring strain in July and a right hip impingement in August. That hip injury led to season-ending surgery as well.

For the record, 2020 was a short season for everyone in baseball after the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports. Major League Baseball’s 2020 was further delayed and shortened after a lengthy and heated battle involving the players’ union and the league over terms for restarting that season.

So his 52 games that year, in which he finished 10th in MVP voting, was not an outlier.

Rendon was first put on the injured list this season because of right wrist inflammation on May 28 and returned on June 10, but his wrist issue started before that. Rendon told reporters Friday he noticed the issue during his third at-bat of the May 8 game against the Washington Nationals. He received treatment, but the problem returned during their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the month.

When he returned from the IL in time for the Angels’ series with the New York Mets last weekend, he felt fine. On Tuesday, however, the medication he was taking to alleviate symptoms in his wrist did not “kick in in time,” he assumed, and the injury flared up again.

Rendon informed interim manager Phil Nevin of his wrist being increasingly uncomfortable after his at-bat in the fourth inning of the game against the Dodgers, the first time since the beginning of the season that he appeared in a lineup with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, who returned Tuesday from hamstring and neck injuries.

He was pulled and replaced at third by Matt Duffy .

He traveled with the team to Seattle for a five-game series against the Mariners , with the hope that rest would help. He was even still listed as available off the bench in the opener Thursday.

But Rendon’s ability to keep playing with the bothersome wrist was dependent on his pain tolerance. It was still too much, and the increasing dosage of the medication he was prescribed to help him play through the discomfort was not something with which Rendon was comfortable.

Rendon says he plans to stay around the team the rest of the season, but with him now done for the season, the Angels do have options for third base.

Jack Mayfield, who was around from the taxi squad as early as Wednesday but not officially recalled from the Salt Lake Bees until Friday, got the start at the hot corner for Friday’s game.

There’s also Duffy, who has filled in for Rendon at third the last two games, and Tyler Wade, who has played 38 games at third, including the five he started there for the Angels this season.

It has been a while since baseball fans, in general, have seen the Rendon that used to be a perennial MVP candidate and won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.

This latest setback guarantees they’ll have to wait another season to hopefully see that Rendon again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling

After three years of waiting, the Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil a commemorative statue of pitcher Sandy Koufax Saturday. The plans for the statue were originally announced in 2019  Koufax will be in attendance for the unveiling, and will be joined by current Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The two pitchers share history as two of […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops truth bomb on Sandy Koufax amid Dodgers statue unveiling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
ClutchPoints

Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision

The Milwaukee Brewers designated 2-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain has suffered through a brutal 2022 season and his MLB future is in question. Nonetheless, he played a big role for the Brewers over the past few seasons. Additionally, Cain is known as an excellent teammate and clubhouse presence. Brewers star Christian […] The post Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Matt Duffy
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 Cubs trade deadline targets for Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom can help the Boston Red Sox immensely by acquiring any of these three Chicago Cubs trade chips. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will forever be linked as the two big market ball clubs with lengthy curses blamed for their lack of winning a championship. This year, the only thing they might have in common is the employment of some players.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Star Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is set to undergo season ending surgery to repair an injury on his right wrist, the team announced on Friday. “Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the team wrote on Twitter.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#The Angels
Yardbarker

Yankees might have something interesting in reserve bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, and they could end up emerging as sellers at the MLB trade deadline later in the year. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks “would entertain” offers for multiple players in the coming months, including Madison Bumgarner. However, Heyman […] The post Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Popculture

MLB Umpire Nearly Loses His Eye in Shattered Bat Accident

An MLB umpire had to leave a game earlier this week after being struck in the face by a broken bat. Nate Tomlinson was calling balls and strikes in Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels game and was hit in the face by a broken back from Angels star Mike Trout. Tomlinson was inches away from possibly losing his eye, and Trout reluctantly ran to first base after the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter in Yankees' lineup Saturday afternoon

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Carpenter is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 34 plate appearances this season, Carpenter has a .286 batting average with a 1.376 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
323K+
Followers
63K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy