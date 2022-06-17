ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvhjJ_0gENMsdc00
Freedom Riders Vacated Convictions FILE - Bayard Rustin, deputy director of the planned march on Washington program, points to a map showing the line of march for the demonstration for civil rights during a news conference in New York on Aug. 24, 1963. (AP Photo, File) (Anonymous)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men who were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after they launched the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws had their sentences posthumously vacated Friday, more than seven decades later.

“We failed these men,” said Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who presided over the special session and at one point paused to gather himself after becoming emotional.

“We failed their cause and we failed to deliver justice in our community,” Baddour said. “And for that, I apologize. So we're doing this today to right a wrong, in public, and on the record.”

Speaking to about 100 people in the gallery, Baddour noted they were gathered in the same second-story courtroom in the historic courthouse where the men were initially sentenced.

On April 9, 1947, a group of eight white men and eight Black men began the first “freedom ride” to challenge laws that mandated segregation on buses in defiance of the 1946 U.S. Supreme Court Morgan v. Virginia ruling declaring segregation on interstate travel unconstitutional.

The men boarded buses in Washington, D.C., setting out on a two-week route that included stops in Durham, Chapel Hill and Greensboro, North Carolina. As the riders attempted to board the bus in Chapel Hill, several of them were removed by force and attacked by a group of angry cab drivers. Four of the so-called Freedom Riders — Andrew Johnson, James Felmet, Bayard Rustin, and Igal Roodenko — were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for refusing to move from the front of the bus.

After a trial in Orange County, the four men were convicted and sentenced to serve on a chain gang. Rustin later published writings about being imprisoned and subjected to hard labor for taking part in the first freedom ride, which was also known as the Journey of Reconciliation.

Renee Price, chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, told the audience that the special session resulted from research by Baddour and his staff that was launched after a previous anniversary of the sentencing.

“We are here, 75 years later, to address an injustice and henceforth to correct the narrative regarding the Journey of Reconciliation and that segment of American history,” Price said.

In 1942, five years before the Chapel Hill episode, Rustin was beaten by police officers in Nashville, Tennessee, and taken to jail after refusing to move to the back of a bus he had ridden from Louisville, Kentucky, author Raymond Arsenault wrote in the book “Freedom Riders: 1961 and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” A pioneer of the civil rights movement, Rustin was an adviser to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was instrumental in organizing the March on Washington in 1963.

Dr. Adriane Lentz-Smith, an associate professor and associate chair in the department of history at Duke University, described Rustin as “a shepherd and a shaper of the 1960s movement.” But Lentz-Smith said his role in the struggle eventually diminished over concerns that his being gay and a former member of the Communist Party could hurt the movement.

“He was deliberately moved out of the spotlight,” Lentz-Smith said. “The very things that make him remarkable and admirable to us ... in 2022 made him profoundly vulnerable” then, she said.

Rustin's partner, Walter Naegle, spoke by Zoom Friday and said Rustin and the three men “weren't fighting for their own good will, but for all of us ... Their faith and their consciences compelled them to act."

Amy Zowniriw, Roodenko's niece, told the courtroom that her uncle was “the epitome of a moral and righteous citizen, yet he was put in jail for sitting next to his dear friend, Bayard Rustin.”

Last month, five District Court judges marked the 75th anniversary of the arrests of Rustin and the three other men in Chapel Hill by reading a statement of apology.

“The Orange County Court was on the wrong side of the law in May 1947, and it was on the wrong side of history,” the statement read. “Today, we stand before our community on behalf of all five District Court Judges for Orange and Chatham Counties and accept the responsibility entrusted to us to do our part to eliminate racial disparities in our justice system.”

___

Foreman is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS — (AP) — After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it's important that people learn the history behind it. “We need to know...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — The two Republican candidates in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary runoff on Tuesday can each boast that at one point they had Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race. Trump first backed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the spring of 2021. That endorsement...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
WGAU

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
wccbcharlotte.com

Elections Slated For 15 North Carolina Counties On July 26th

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say voters in 15 N.C. counties will go to the polls on July 26th in a mix of municipal general elections, runoff elections and, in Graham and Wake counties, second primaries for sheriff. In 2022, officials say there are no second primaries for statewide or...
ELECTIONS
blufftontoday.com

Letter to the editor: Columbia needs to rethink the needs of South Carolina

An April 26 headline read, “S.C. 5th most dangerous state for bicyclists.” Unfortunately, this is not the only negative reputation our state owns. In 2020, U.S. News ranked South Carolina 42nd (eighth-worst) of the 50 states for quality of life. Further, it is one of the worst states to raise a family, with high poverty levels, low life expectancy, among the least-educated states, sixth-worst with only 81% of high school students graduating, fourth-worst in crime, fourth-worst in infrastructure, 10th-worst in college education, and 16th-worst in health care. The Census reports S.C. personal income in 2020 was $30,727. Household income was $50,520 — $10,000 less than the national average.
COLUMBIA, SC
WGAU

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayard Rustin
Person
Raymond Arsenault
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while. Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities. The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WGAU

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Freedom Riders#Segregation#Hillsborough#Superior Court#Supreme Court
Raleigh News & Observer

Cruelty and cowardice from South Carolina Christians on Pride Month

Horry County Council recently decided to remedy ignorance with cowardice. But it’s hard to tell if it really was cowardice or just plain old-fashioned cruelty, conservative Christian-style. June is Pride Month, a celebration and recognition of the LGBTQ community. It wasn’t a declaration demanding that Myrtle Beach-area churches treat...
WJCL

Top South Carolina judge wants to revoke Alex Murdaugh's law license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court wants to revoke the law license of attorney Alex Murdaugh. The justices say there is overwhelming evidence the prominent attorney stole millions of dollars from his clients even though more than 70 criminal charges against the prominent lawyer have not been resolved.
LAW
WGAU

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Polarbear

Nearly 1.5 million residents in South Carolina could receive payments up to $850

South Carolina’s new budget which passed both South Carolina’s House and Senate includes $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers. Checks would be sent out in November or December this year, with amounts based on how much people paid in state income taxes, maxing out around $800. Only South Carolinians who paid state income tax will receive a rebate, which is about 1.5 million filers. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law.
The Post and Courier

SC Supreme Court scolds Pee Dee judge for mishandling conflicts with wife's agency

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Supreme Court publicly scolded a now-retired Pee Dee magistrate judge for mishandling conflicts of interest involving the local sheriff’s department where his wife worked as a captain. Daniel Barker II, who in April retired after nearly 13 years as a Marion County magistrate, failed...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy