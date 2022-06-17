ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Man Slammed for Refusing to Drive Drunk Friend Home After She Rejected Him

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You only asked her out because you think she's hot," a Redditor wrote. "She tried to get to know you better, and you got weird about...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 33

Carol Lewis
2d ago

He didn't refuse to give her a ride home because she turned him down, it was because she was bad mouthing him. There was no reason for that. If she had kept her mouth shut and gave him some space it would have been fine.

Reply(1)
28
Bob K
2d ago

And if he did simply drive her home and later she complained that he touched her….smart move on his part. Wouldn’t be the first time would it

Reply
25
TGE63
2d ago

She talked bad about him and then expects free rides. He did right.

Reply(2)
41
Related
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Home#Drive Drunk Friend#Pew Research Center
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute

June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday. Kelley Foxx, the husband of the powerful Cook County State's Attorney, called 911 just after 10 p.m. on June 4 and alleged that she slapped him over something that had been posted to Facebook, WGN first reported citing police records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'I'll spend the rest of my life fighting for you': Girl, 16, left orphaned when her mother was killed in Uvalde school before her father died of a broken heart pens tribute to her parents as $2.6M is raised for her and her siblings

The daughter of slain Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia, who then lost her father Joe Garcia days later to a heart attack, promised they 'will not be forgotten' in an emotional tribute. Lyliana Garcia, 16, wrote a note on a memorial left to Joe, 50, at the same place...
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Since I moved in, my boyfriend will only sleep in our bed twice a week

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
98K+
Post
870M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy