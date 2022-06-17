Man Slammed for Refusing to Drive Drunk Friend Home After She Rejected Him

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO