Grand Junction Fire Department responds to fire inside apartment building wall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Flash Flood Watch has been reissued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties until 9 pm tonight. We will continue to feel the impacts of this system across the Western Slope throughout the remainder of the day. Our jet stream pattern is similar to yesterday in that it is in an Omega Block Pattern. This jet stream layout gets its name because it resembles the Greek letter, Omega. The setup transitions to what is occurring across the Western Slope, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We still have monsoon moisture across the Western Slope from the south. Areas in the high elevations and high country can expect to have more of this system and scattered showers throughout the day. In some instances, some areas can receive pockets of heavier precipitation, and this is where the possibility of some flooding could occur. More specifically, Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar is the most significant area of interest with the possibility of flash flooding. In the lower valleys, this will be a hit or miss today. Some places will remain dry and cloudy and feel breezy winds, while others can receive a pop-up shower.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO