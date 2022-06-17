ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Defends Allies Who Testified Against Him in Hourlong Speech

By Katherine Fung
 2 days ago
Trump insisted that his inner circle had "defended [him] for eight hours" in their testimony to the January 6...

Katie
2d ago

Nothing was edited out of their testimony. trump is just putting doubts in his supporters little minds. He knew he lost the election fair and square but yet he kept the big lie going just to scam his followers out of their money. He knew too that his words would put other people's lives in danger, namely Vice President Pence for one.

SmartAleck
2d ago

Come on Trump. I dare you to run again. The majority of Americans are finally starting to see you for the self-serving autocratic minded, ego centric con man you are. More and more of even the biggest die hard Trump cultists are beginning to see the light.

Shawn
2d ago

Trump was the worst president in US history. Most of the country can see through his lies. The don't like or respect him. Other countries STILL laugh at him.

AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
