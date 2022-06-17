ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedaredge, CO

Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge

By (Joshua Vorse)
KJCT8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAREDGE, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was found dead in a driveway Thursday night by Cedaredge Police who were conducting routine patrols, according to a Facebook post from the police department. The Delta County Independent reports Sheriff Mark...

