Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville police looking for missing woman

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fayetteville police are looking for a woman who was reported missing by a friend on June 16.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department , Ashely Scott, 39, was reported missing from her job after not answering phone calls or text messages. The post says missing work is unusual for Scott.

Ashley Scott, Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

Scott is around 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 180 lbs. with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She drives a 2012 blue/gray Nissan Maxima with an expired Tennessee license plate.

If anyone has any information regarding Ashley’s whereabouts, contact the Fayetteville Police Department non-emergency line at (479) 587-3555.

