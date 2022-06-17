“A World in Pastel” Art Show opens in The Woodlands featuring artist Carolina Dalmas

There is nothing quite like the charm of a tiny Texas town. The rocking chairs on front porches, country breezes and smells, brightly shining stars, parades and festivals, and the genuine friendliness of strangers. Built in 1900, this 121 year old cottage farmhouse is located 0.5 mile from the charming downtown Chappell Hill shops and restaurants. Located on a little hillside above a seasonal creek, it has original wood floors and doors, shiplap walls, pulley windows, 3 porches, 2 rocking chairs. It is the perfect setting to celebrate a special occasion such as a birthday, anniversary, romantic getaway, girls’ weekend, or to simply rest your bones after a day of antiquing or wine-tasting. Being close to everything, it’s easy to plan your adventures and create sweet memories. This cottage is private and consists of 1 bed/1 bath within 700 square feet on 0.60 acre. It can sleep 4 adults: 1 king bed in master + 1 queen sleeper sofa in living room. Complimentary parking, wifi, snacks, coffee, tea, wine, wildlife, deer, and more await you. We are dog-friendly; a portion of our proceeds is donated to Three Little Pitties All Breed Dog and Cat Rescue.

