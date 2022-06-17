ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“A World in Pastel” Art Show opens in The Woodlands featuring artist Carolina Dalmas

By Jennifer Bruse, Hello Woodlands
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of Thursday, June 16, The Woodlands Art Gallery & Studios hosted the Opening Reception of “A World in Pastel” Art Show featuring Argentinian pastel painter Carolina Dalmas. Carolina Dalmas’s bright colors and heavy textures revitalize everyday moments into new and intense works of art....

