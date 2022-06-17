“A World in Pastel” Art Show opens in The Woodlands featuring artist Carolina Dalmas
By Jennifer Bruse, Hello Woodlands
hellowoodlands.com
2 days ago
On the evening of Thursday, June 16, The Woodlands Art Gallery & Studios hosted the Opening Reception of “A World in Pastel” Art Show featuring Argentinian pastel painter Carolina Dalmas. Carolina Dalmas’s bright colors and heavy textures revitalize everyday moments into new and intense works of art....
Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say 5-year-old Ariel, not to be confused by the Disney princess, is SUMMERTIME FINE!. With a 10 out of 10 smile, Ariel is for sure ready to win the hearts of her new family. Volunteers say she’s more suited for an empty-nested family or those with older kids.
A popular Midtown hair salon is bringing some color to a buzzy development in The Heights. Fashion-forward Shampu Salon has opened in M-K-T Heights, which marks the second location for the hip hair house. Shampu’s new shop is located at M-K-T's building 1, on the corner of 6th Street and...
This week on Texas Eats, Host David Elder travels to Houston’s Gulfgate area to try out one of Houston’s popular staples with the best burgers and desserts in town. Plus a New Orleans favorite has a spot right here in Houston, including the Banana’s Foster -- a popular southern dessert!
You can't throw a limited edition Cabbage Patch Kid these days without hitting an '80s nostalgia tour. In Houston alone we just had the "Mixtape Tour" with New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa (minus Pepa), while Rick Springfield and Men At Work will be swinging through later this summer.
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Bold Fox Development is developing a 215-acre community called La Segarra featuring design keyed off a region in Spain. La Segarra will emulate the landscape of the La Segarra region found northwest of Barcelona, Spain, and dating back to the 11thcentury. Colors with ancient tones, stone blocks and other natural materials will be used throughout the development, as well as landscaping reminiscent of the region.
HOUSTON — This weekend's two-day Juneteenth celebration in Houston's Emancipation Park kicked off Saturday with music and memories of those honored on this historic day. Thousands of people braved the afternoon heat to enjoy the festivities. There were high-powered misting fans to keep the crowd cool and many people brought umbrellas for shade. There were also cooling buses and tents available throughout the park.
Popular salad and bowl restaurant Sweetgreen will debut its new Cypress location on Tuesday, June 21. Located in the Boardwalk at Towne Lake development, the new restaurant will seat 20 diners inside and 24 on an outdoor patio (9955 Barker Cypress Rd.). Joining locations in the Heights, Montrose, downtown, Rice...
There is nothing quite like the charm of a tiny Texas town. The rocking chairs on front porches, country breezes and smells, brightly shining stars, parades and festivals, and the genuine friendliness of strangers. Built in 1900, this 121 year old cottage farmhouse is located 0.5 mile from the charming downtown Chappell Hill shops and restaurants. Located on a little hillside above a seasonal creek, it has original wood floors and doors, shiplap walls, pulley windows, 3 porches, 2 rocking chairs. It is the perfect setting to celebrate a special occasion such as a birthday, anniversary, romantic getaway, girls’ weekend, or to simply rest your bones after a day of antiquing or wine-tasting. Being close to everything, it’s easy to plan your adventures and create sweet memories. This cottage is private and consists of 1 bed/1 bath within 700 square feet on 0.60 acre. It can sleep 4 adults: 1 king bed in master + 1 queen sleeper sofa in living room. Complimentary parking, wifi, snacks, coffee, tea, wine, wildlife, deer, and more await you. We are dog-friendly; a portion of our proceeds is donated to Three Little Pitties All Breed Dog and Cat Rescue.
Kahani Social Group, a luxury hospitality group dedicated to creating all-encompassing, unique social experiences, announced the opening date of Amrina is Friday, June 17, 2022. Under the direction of brothers Surpreet Singh and Preet Paul Singh, and perfected by Chef Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra, who has been named in the “World’s Best Indian Chefs” article in the Hindustan Times and was honored with a Michelin Plate in the 2019 Michelin Guide, Amrina is set to bring distinctive Indian-inspired dishes to Waterway Square in The Woodlands.
Katy dad Keith Garvin is a standout in front of the camera, the bleachers at Katy stadiums, and in the church pews. He’s an award-winning journalist and evening news anchor, but his family is his greatest success. The Garvin Family. Photo courtesy of Keith Garvin. Dad to 4 Girls.
A classic home steeped in Houston history was just relisted on the market for a little under $10 million. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 3 Remington Lane—nestled in the small, gated neighborhood of Shadyside right between Rice University and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston—was designed and built by legendary architect John Staub for Margaret Cullinan Wray, the daughter of Texaco founder Joseph Cullinan.
HOUSTON (CW39) Members of the Texas Southern University community are honoring Juneteenth at a variety of events – both on- and off-campus, as well as virtually, over the next two weeks. Texas Southern University has a unique connection to Juneteenth, which celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, TX,...
Towering pine trees, forested lands, and lakefront thrills await in Conroe, a quiet retreat about 45 minutes north of Texas’ largest city of Houston. Take a stroll through the walkable downtown area full of eateries, nightlife, merchants, art galleries, and theaters, and then head into nature, where the real adventure begins in the form of water activities, hiking, birdwatching, and more.
HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is coming to Houston to wrap up his North American tour and we’re giving away tickets before you buy them! The show is at NRG Stadium on August 6 at 7 p.m. To win tickets to see Garth Brooks perform LIVE, simply watch KHOU...
The entertainment lineup has been revealed for the 77th Waller County Fair. This year’s fair kicks off on Saturday, September 24th and runs through Saturday, October 1st at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead. Performances begin on the 24th with Mandi Powell and Morgan McKay in the Wagon Wheel,...
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Less than a year after its new, self-serve bar concept was launched, a Spring Branch restaurant is shutting its doors for good. The closure is just one example of how small businesses are struggling in a tough economy. PREVIOUS: Houston owner launching self-serve taproom, offers free...
Comments / 0