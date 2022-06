TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The creator of a southern-themed restaurant took top honors in Thursday’s Pitch Black competition hosted by Launch Terre Haute. Tawana Hemphill was awarded a $2,000 cash prize, in addition to a variety of services to help her get Kiss of the South up and running. LT Thompson, Black Business Alliance coordinator for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, says the event saw a great turnout as the city looks to shine a spotlight on Black entrepreneurs.

