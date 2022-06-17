ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Public Pools Opening for the 2022 Summer Season

By admin
newbritainindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hot summer months ahead in 2022, New Britain city pools are set to open and splash pads are open already. The pools in New Britain’s Willow Brook Park Pool and A.W. Stanley Park Pool are to open on June 18, 2022 at 1:00pm and close on August 13th at...

newbritainindependent.com

newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Jun 20th to 26th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, June 20, 2022 to Sunday, June 26th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 6/17/2022. With many changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Annual Rose Garden Festival Held in New Britain

From strawberries to roses - the New Britain Parks and Recreation Department held its ninth annual rose garden festival Saturday night. The festival took place at Walnut Hill Park. The beautiful blooms were on display as people enjoyed drinks, food trucks and live music. "It really is a hidden gem...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 7 South in New Milford Closed: Mayor

Route 7 South in New Milford is closed after a crash, according to a Facebook post from the mayor. The road is closed by the Faith Church area. The mayor urges people to avoid the area if possible.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven celebrates sixth annual Juneteenth event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven celebrated a huge Juneteenth event on Saturday with a focus on culture, as well as personal and social wellness. Saturday marked the event’s sixth annual celebration. There were displays, entertainment, and even health screening that included COVID-19 vaccines. One special visitor was Rita Daniels: the great, great, great […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport unveils Windward apartments at former Marina site

BRIDGEPORT — Charlene Colson’s new home at the Windward Apartments has everything she could ask for. “It’s just so peaceful. It’s very nice... I love it. My son loves it,” Colson said. Colson stood outside her apartment on Railroad Avenue as city, state officials, developers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Fireworks light up Connecticut for summer 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — With the 4th of July approaching, many towns and cities in Connecticut are putting together firework celebrations. Here is a ongoing list of fireworks happening in Connecticut and beyond. Agawam, Mass. The fireworks in Agawam will be held on Saturday July 2 - July 4 at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Communities Across Connecticut Celebrate Juneteenth

With music, art and community, people across Connecticut celebrated Juneteenth at various events across the state. In Bloomfield, a parade and concert on Saturday kicked off a weekend-long celebration. "It's wonderful that people are coming out. Not just to celebrate, but to remember the struggle,” said Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, a Bloomfield...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
Ash Jurberg

This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Haymond Law 2 Wheels on the Road: A Reason to Ride

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Serving those who served us. As part of it’s “2 Wheels on the Road” campaign, The Haymond Law Firm recently sponsored a motorcycle event in Plainfield that raised funds for veterans in need. “The Haymond Law Firm is so very proud of sponsoring...
PLAINFIELD, CT
nerej.com

Hines of Horvath & Tremblay sells four multifamily properties in Hartford - $3.63 million

Hartford, CT Tim Hines of Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the sale of four multifamily properties. Hines exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.29 million. The multi-family properties are located at 140, 146 and 156 New Britain Ave. The properties are comprised of two adjacent three-story brick buildings, and a third two-story building one lot over. The properties contain a total of 16, two-bedroom/one-bathroom units with 15,470 s/f of living area on a combined .59-acres. The properties offer ample on-site parking for residents and guests. The landlord is responsible for domestic water and sewer. The properties which are situated along the perimeter of the Trinity College campus are located in Hartford’s south-end. The properties are 300 ft. from the signalized intersection of New Britain Ave. and Broad St. The two roadways comprise the southern and eastern border for Trinity College’s campus. The properties are 1.8-miles from downtown, and the location offers access to area highways, public transportation and retail amenities on nearby Maple Ave., Wethersfield Ave. and Franklin Ave. Additionally, the asset can be re-positioned as student housing. The location adjacent to Trinity College make it very attractive for students.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle Southington fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews responded to a report of a building on fire near the intersection of West Main Street and South Main Street in Southington On June 19. When they arrived at 35 West Main Street,, they found fire venting from the second floor and beginning to extend to the nearby building, at 19 West Main Street.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

