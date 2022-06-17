New Britain Public Pools Opening for the 2022 Summer Season

Hartford, CT Tim Hines of Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the sale of four multifamily properties. Hines exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.29 million. The multi-family properties are located at 140, 146 and 156 New Britain Ave. The properties are comprised of two adjacent three-story brick buildings, and a third two-story building one lot over. The properties contain a total of 16, two-bedroom/one-bathroom units with 15,470 s/f of living area on a combined .59-acres. The properties offer ample on-site parking for residents and guests. The landlord is responsible for domestic water and sewer. The properties which are situated along the perimeter of the Trinity College campus are located in Hartford’s south-end. The properties are 300 ft. from the signalized intersection of New Britain Ave. and Broad St. The two roadways comprise the southern and eastern border for Trinity College’s campus. The properties are 1.8-miles from downtown, and the location offers access to area highways, public transportation and retail amenities on nearby Maple Ave., Wethersfield Ave. and Franklin Ave. Additionally, the asset can be re-positioned as student housing. The location adjacent to Trinity College make it very attractive for students.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO