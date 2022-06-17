Loving Local returns after a two-year hiatus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loving Local returned last night after a two year hiatus, at the outdoor space, that will soon be "The Ravine", in the Memphis Edge District. Presented by Project Green Fork, which is a program that helps "make Memphis cleaner, greener & more environmentally sustainable by supporting homegrown restaurants,"...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando de Soto and Big River Crossing bridges will glow red, black, yellow and green Sunday evening every half hour after sunset. According to the Mighty Lights Twitter page, the display is in honor of Juneteenth.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and marks when the remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed by federal troops more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Organizers in Memphis have been celebrating the historic date for nearly 30 years. From the band,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Juneteenth celebration continued Saturday at the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum. Festivities began Saturday morning with Libations to the Ancestors, a tribute to those who were finally freed. Attendees enjoyed a day full of cultural expressions including live music, food and an artist market. We...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Set up is underway for the 29th annual Memphis Juneteenth Festival at Health Sciences Park this weekend. President Telisa Franklin says guests can expect live entertainment, food, and fellowship. “Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration for the ending of slaves,” Franklin said. On June 19, 1865, the last group of enslaved people in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While it may not be summer just yet, the temperatures outside are definitely heating up. Many families are looking for ways to stay cool as the temperatures rise. The City of Memphis reminds residents that any public building or community center can be used as a...
Ora Jackson thought she was simply attending a luncheon event with 11 other remaining members of the Western Regional Choir of Memphis. As it turned out, a special surprise was planned for the 100-year-old Jackson at the “Black Tie Farewell Luncheon” May 21 at Holiday Inn-University of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone in need of a lifetime wingman?. Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is holding an adoption promotion until the end of the month. The ‘Top Pup’ $18 adoption fee will be available until Jun. 30. There are hundreds of animals available right now, according to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department has issued a “Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory” for June 20 for the Memphis area. This means the ozone levels are predicted to exceed the eight- hour air quality standards. Hot temperatures combined with little to no cloud cover,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again – time for the Midsouth Airshow. It’s going on at the Millington-Memphis Airport at 8182 Hornet Avenue Saturday and Sunday - June 18 & 19, 2022. Today, airshow organizers welcomed the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-22 Demo...
Friday-Sunday, June 17-19, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. My Abby — that’s my person — tells me I’m full of hot air, especially when I make a commotion whining for my share of her dinner, which by my internal clock calculations should begin after my eighth nap today. But I can’t help it — I have to use that hot air to my advantage, pushing it out with every whine so that it’ll reach the tips of her food and keep it warm for when she drops a bite into my mouth. Sometimes, it leaves me winded and I have to settle in for a ninth nap. Lucky for me, some hot air balloons are going to be available this weekend and I plan to get my paws on them so I can deflate them at my whining hour, instead of wasting my own personal hot air. And they say I’m not the brightest. … You run into one glass door and eat one bee and fall into one pool, and … oh, what’s that? That’s not what a hot air balloon is? Well doggone it.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we Celebrate Memphis, we are honoring pride and accomplishment within LGBTQ+ community. This weekend, Tri-State Black Pride hosts a series of events. ABC24 caught up with organizers and volunteers at their career fair as they kicked off the weekend of festivities. “I’m coming into who...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando de Soto and Big River Crossing bridges will be lit up in rainbow colors starting Wednesday, June 15, every half hour after sunset. According to the Mighty Lights Twitter page, the display is in honor of Pride Month.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A flock of more than a dozen birds took a walk on the busy Bill Morris Parkway, blocking two lanes during rush hour Friday morning. Luckily, an escort showed up to shepherd them to safety. TDOT cameras showed the birds, which appeared to be a family of Canada geese, strolling in the […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the parents of a child who was found alone at a Whitehaven park. Police are with the child at David Carnes Park right now. No other details have been released at this time.
Have you ever heard or seen something that has made you lose your appetite? It's the unpleasant conversation loudly discussed by the patrons behind you while you're eating. It's the sight of an insect scurrying across your plate of fries. It's biting into your fried chicken and finding that it's still pink in the middle. Sometimes, it's the revelation of how exactly your food was cooked that makes even the juiciest steak or the freshest salad look absolutely unpalatable. It all depends on your perspective.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Having opened its doors to exclusively care for children on June 15, 1952, Le Bonheur now celebrates 70 years of being open to the public. Today, Le Bonheur offers multiple specialty care services for children. The hospital was recently named the second best children's hospital in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Every time I go out there and run, I cross my chest and point to the sky because I know he’s looking down on me. The first time I step on the track as a freshman I’m going to give it my all,” said Jermaine.
