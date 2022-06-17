Loving Local returns after a two-year hiatus

Friday-Sunday, June 17-19, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. My Abby — that’s my person — tells me I’m full of hot air, especially when I make a commotion whining for my share of her dinner, which by my internal clock calculations should begin after my eighth nap today. But I can’t help it — I have to use that hot air to my advantage, pushing it out with every whine so that it’ll reach the tips of her food and keep it warm for when she drops a bite into my mouth. Sometimes, it leaves me winded and I have to settle in for a ninth nap. Lucky for me, some hot air balloons are going to be available this weekend and I plan to get my paws on them so I can deflate them at my whining hour, instead of wasting my own personal hot air. And they say I’m not the brightest. … You run into one glass door and eat one bee and fall into one pool, and … oh, what’s that? That’s not what a hot air balloon is? Well doggone it.

3 DAYS AGO