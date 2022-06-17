ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Loving Local returns after a two-year hiatus

 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loving Local returned last night after a two year hiatus, at the outdoor space, that will soon be "The Ravine", in the Memphis Edge District. Presented by Project Green Fork, which is a program that helps "make Memphis cleaner, greener & more environmentally sustainable by supporting homegrown restaurants,"...

Memphis local news

