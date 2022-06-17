ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

By Josh Faiola, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ISGz_0gENJtcy00

EASTON, Mass. ( WPRI ) – Easton police are investigating after a car crashed into a Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts on Thursday, nearly missing a person inside the store.

Video taken from inside the shop, called New England for Trump, was shared by the Easton Police Department on Facebook. It shows the vehicle smashing through the front windows of the store, crashing into some of the merchandise displays.

A person inside the store was standing feet away when the crash occurred. He was not injured, police indicated.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Raynham, Massachusetts, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

House Democrat calls for Clarence Thomas to resign following report of wife’s email with Eastman

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but the driver was charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Additional charges may be filed against the driver, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
PLYMOUTH, MA
tncontentexchange.com

Driver Crashes Into Telephone Pole In Bourne

A car collided with a telephone pole and some shrubs shortly after 1 PM Saturday afternoon on Route 28 South near Jonathan Bourne Drive. Police helped the driver, a 20-year-old woman, out of her vehicle. The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was transported to Falmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Crash Overnight in Carver

One person was killed in a crash overnight in Carver, Massachusetts, police said. Police received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a head-on crash with people trapped on Main Street. A vehicle traveling south had crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle that was headed north. Emergency crews...
CARVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

Fall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting as a pedestrian. This city is an unforgiving wasteland for anyone outside of a motor vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Easton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Easton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Raynham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Two injured in rollover crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department responded overnight, at 1:25 AM to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries. First arriving units found a single vehicle on its roof with two patients, one of which was heavily entrapped in the vehicle, and one that was able to free himself prior to fire department units arriving on scene. The freed patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by a Hyannis Fire Department ambulance with non- life-threatening injuries.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts boating accident leaves 31-year-old man dead, 26-year-old man rushed to the hospital

One man has died, and another man was sent to the hospital after a boating accident this weekend in Massachusetts. According to Worcester Police, on Saturday at approximately 6:00 p.m., Worcester police responded to a boating incident reported in Lake Quinsigamond at North Regatta Point. Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Worcester Fire Department were searching for two victims who were thrown off a boat. The Worcester Fire Department was able to rescue one of the victims. The 26-year-old year old male was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

July 4th fireworks displays in eastern and central Massachusetts

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com. TOWN/CITYDATETIMELOCATIONRAIN DATEMashpeeJune 249:00Middle - High SchoolJuly 2BraintreeJune 259:30Braintree High SchoolHalifaxJune 25duskBehind HOPS playgroundMilfordJune 2510:00Plains ParkJune 26MiltonJune 259:45Hutchinson's FieldPepperellJune 25duskVarnum Brook ElementarySalisburyJune 2510:15Salisbury BeachSuttonJune 259:15Uxbridge Road fieldJuly 8UptonJune 25  dusk65 Pleasant StJune 26CantonJune 269:00Braintree High SchoolAuburnJune 309:30Pappas Recreation Complex  July 1SomervilleJune 309:15Trum fieldWorcestserJune 309:30East ParkAttleboroJuly 1duskHayward FieldJuly 5HinghamJuly 1duskHingham HarborLexingtonJuly 19:30Hastings ParkMarionJuly 19:15Silvershell Beach OrleansJuly 1duskRock HarborJuly 5AndoverJuly 29:20Andover High SchoolChathamJuly 29:00Veterans FieldFranklinJuly 210:00Franklin High SchoolLowellJuly 2duskLeLacheur ParkSalemJuly 29:15Derby WharfSalisburyJuly 210:15Salisbury BeachSharonJuly 29:30Lake MassapoagWilmingtonJuly 29:00Town Center FreetownJuly 3duskHathaway ParkJuly 9LynnJuly 39:00Red Rock Park Manchester-by-the-Sea  July 3  9:00  Singing BeachNeedhamJuly 3duskMemorial ParkRutlandJuly 39:20Memorial FieldSwampscottJuly 3duskMonument AveTewksburyJuly 39:30Livingston St ParkWalpoleJuly 39:00Town CenterWebsterJuly 3duskMemorial BeachWeymouthJuly 39:30Wessagusset BeachWilmingtonJuly 39:30Town CenterJuly 4AmesburyJuly 4duskWoodsom FarmBostonJuly 410:30  Charles River Esplanade BridgewaterJuly 49:30Legion Field CambridgeJuly 410:30Charles Riverfront EdgartownJuly 4duskEdgartown HarborFall RiverJuly 49:00Battleship Cove FalmouthJuly 4duskFalmouth Heights BeachJuly 5HarvardJuly 4duskFruitlands Musum $40/carMarbleheadJuly 49:15Marblehead Harbor NantucketJuly 49:00Jetties BeachNewtonJuly 49:00Albemarle FieldPlymouthJuly 49:15Pilgrim Memorial State ParkSandwichJuly 410:00Shawme PondEast BrookfieldJuly 9duskConnie Mack Field NahantJuly 99:00Bailey's Point ParkUxbridgeJuly 99:00McCloskey Field
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Woman Found Alive After Water Search in Wareham

Authorities say a woman who had been reported missing in Wareham, Massachusetts, has been found. Very few details were released. Massachusetts State Police said a search had been focused on the area of Marks Cove. Police later said the woman had been found alive in a different location.
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#New England#Traffic Accident#House#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH
theweektoday.com

Missing woman found after search by land, air and water

A 61-year-old missing woman came home of her own accord after several hours of exhaustive searching by first responders from across south-east Massachusetts. The search centered around Marks Cove, and included searches by land, by air — courtesy State Police Helicopter — and by water. Dive teams and canines joined in.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

West Dennis beach closed to vehicles after two piping plovers were killed

The small, sand-colored shorebirds are listed as "threatened" on the Massachusetts and federal endangered species lists. Due to a record-high number of piping plover nests and related state requirements, the parking lot at West Dennis Beach will remain closed for now to all but essential vehicles, Dennis officials announced this week.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
fallriverreporter.com

Active-duty Massachusetts police officer passes away, at least 4th active officer to die since April

Another active-duty police officer has passed away. The Brockton Police Department has announced that 49-year-old Lieutenant James Baroud has died. A member of the Brockton Police Department for 20 years, Lt. Baroud, worked his way up from patrol officer to Sergeant and then Lieutenant, and he has served as the Commanding Officer of the 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. shift for most of the last six years. Before joining Brockton Police, he spent five years as a police officer in the Town of Easton. Lt. Baroud also served our country with the United States Coast Guard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy