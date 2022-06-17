ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Allen’s HBCUGO To Commemorate Juneteenth With Two Documentary Specials

Source: Courtesy / HBCU GO

In 2021, comedian turned media mogul Byron Allen purchased the free-streaming service HBCU GO.

HBCU Go is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The network also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting.  We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

To commemorate Juneteenth, the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will debut two documentaries: Portraits ‘N Color: Re-Powered and History Half Told Is Untold. These two compelling and unscripted documentaries will explore the meaning of freedom and the Black experience during the June 18th and 19th holiday weekend.

Source: Kristin Adair / Courtesy

Portraits ‘N Color: Re-Powered ,’ a documentary featuring a series of short films produced by Kristin Adair, CEO of Unchained Stories, weaves together the personal stories of three women from Washington, DC, New Orleans, and Milwaukee. Completed with a grant from the Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), the program follows other grantees and trailblazers as they tackle unjust policing systems, profound consequences of violence, and reimagine new solutions that transform their communities from the inside out. The one-hour special includes interviews with PWF grantees Lashonia Tate and Ms. Adair, plus an interview with Candice C. Jones, President & CEO of the Public Welfare Foundation, an endowment fund committed to transforming communities, particularly those of color, for 75 years. ‘ Portraits ‘N Color: Re-Powered ‘ will air Saturday, June 18 at 3:00pm and 9:00pm ET and Sunday, June 19 at 9:00am and 7:00pm ET.

Source: Kristin Adair / Courtesy

History Half Told Is Untold ‘ tells the story of The Historic First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, established more than 245 years ago, in 1776.   Believed to be one of the first Black churches in America, the church was organized by a group of free and enslaved Blacks, despite laws that forbade Blacks from gathering at the time. Over the centuries, The Historic First Baptist Church has played witness to slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, and the modern era of Black history in America. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke from behind its pulpit almost 60 years ago. In September 2016, the church’s “Freedom Bell” was brought to Washington, DC and rung by President Barack Obama and Ruth Odom Bonner to mark the opening of the National Museum of African American History & Culture on the National Mall. The documentary will air Sunday, June 19 at 8:00pm ET.

Source: Courtesy / HBCU GO

HBCU GO President Curtis Symonds stated that “Juneteenth is an incredibly important historical mark in American history that should be more fully realized, explored, and excavated. We are proud to present these two distinct documentary specials exploring the roots of the Black church and untrumpeted women trailblazers fighting on the front lines for transformative justice.”

The special HBCU GO Juneteenth holiday programs commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the U.S. are available on HBCUGO.TV , Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Viewers can also access the programs by downloading the HBCU GO App.

For more information about HBCU GO visit HBCUGO.TV or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram .

