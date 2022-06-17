Colorado man arrested in Nebraska after being found with missing Indiana teen

Kyle Miotke Courtesy of the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

A 20-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Nebraska earlier this week after he was found with a missing teenager from Indiana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The agency learned on Wednesday that the 13-year-old girl could be traveling through Nebraska with a man in a Ford F-150. The vehicle was located shortly after on westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney, the state patrol said.

Kearney is 360 miles east of Denver.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop and located the missing teenager and took 20-year-old Kyle Moitke of Elizabeth into custody on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the state patrol said.

Miotke also faced an active arrest warrant out of Lafayette, Indiana for a number of crimes, including promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping a victim less than 14 years of age, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to the state patrol.

Miotke is currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail in Kearney and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.