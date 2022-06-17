ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Cattle Deaths Dent Millions in Farmer's Pockets

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Kansas, a wave of high temperatures and high levels of humidity led to the death of at least 2,000 cattle earlier this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

samey
1d ago

It's all done on purpose Cause food shortages gas shortages Digital money it's all through the corruption of trying to bring in the one world order thank God Jesus Christ will return and take the Believers in Jesus Christ out And then the corrupt government can blame it all on UFO's

Reply(1)
4
Reddoe
2d ago

All part of the New World Orders plans to depopulated the world by any means possible....They want us to eat genetically altered, computer 3D made meats 🤢🤮

Reply(1)
2
