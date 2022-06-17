Kansas Cattle Deaths Dent Millions in Farmer's Pockets

The Banded watersnake is a medium-sized snake that is semi-aquatic spending much of its time in lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshes. They are nonvenomous and live in the United States along the coastal plains of North Carolina down to Florida, as well as along the coast of Texas. There are three sub-species based on location including the southern watersnake, broad-banded watersnake, and Florida watersnake. Their coloration varies but many have a light brown base color with dark brown bands going around their bodies. With an average size of 2-5 feet, what is the largest banded watersnake ever recorded? Let’s find out!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO