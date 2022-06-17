ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets sign 2018 first-round pick Liam Foudy to two-year, $1.525 million extension

By Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
The 2021-22 hockey season wasn't the contract year that Liam Foudy envisioned.

Typically, prospects in the final year of their entry-level contract hope to be contributing at the NHL level or, at minimum, be a top player in the AHL and receive regular NHL call-ups. But Foudy, the Blue Jackets' first-round pick at No. 18 overall in 2018, missed the final three months of the Cleveland Monsters' season with an upper-body injury and played in just one NHL game all year.

But the Jackets still hope the speedy center will become an everyday NHL player, and showed that Friday by signing Foudy to a two-year contract extension worth $1.525 million. The first year of the contract is two-way, with a salary of $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL, and the second year is a one-way NHL contract that will pay him $775,000.

“Liam got off to a solid start last season in Cleveland and was playing well before he was injured and missed the final three months of the season,” Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a team release. “He is an elite skater.  He’s worked very hard to solidify the other areas of his game and we believe Liam has a very bright future with our club.”

In the 29 games before his injury this year, Foudy scored seven goals and added 12 assists for 19 total points. He has tallied five assists in 27 career NHL games.

Earlier this week, the Jackets signed goaltending prospect Daniil Tarasov to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.05 million.

