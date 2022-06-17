ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Davidson Will Induct Curry Into Hall of Fame, Retire His Number

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3WjD_0gENJQE100

Curry will become the first ever player to get his number retired at Davidson.

On Thursday, Stephen Curry won his fourth NBA Finals and his first Finals MVP award, cementing his legacy in NBA history. However, that is not the only achievement Curry received this week.

In a press conference where Curry’s college coach, Bob McKillop, announced his retirement from Davidson College , athletic director Chris Clunie also announced the school will retire Curry’s number.

“August 31, 2022, we are going to celebrate Stephen Curry in three ways, because he likes threes,” Clunie said. “We’re going to have a mini graduation ceremony for him where he gets his degree, we’re going to induct him into the hall of fame, and we’re gonna not just retire his jersey, but he will be the first person to have his number retired at Davidson College.”

Get SI’s Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions Commemorative Issue

Every player Davidson inducted into their hall of fame graduated, so in order to earn that honor, Curry had to officially get his degree from the college. Therefore, now that Curry he finished his schooling in the spring semester , he is eligible for all of these honors.

Curry is the best player in Davidson basketball history. He played three years for the Wildcats and finished his career as both the program’s and the Southern Conference’s all-time leading scorer and all-time three-point scorer. He also currently holds the NCAA records for most three-pointers in a single season with 162 in 2007-08.

More CBB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davidson, NC
Davidson, NC
Basketball
Davidson, NC
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Bob Mckillop
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Davidson College#Retirement#Nba Finals#Nba Champions#Wildcats#The Southern Conference
E! News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Congratulates Draymond Green, Not Stephen Curry After Warriors Championship: “Byot Champ!!!! Congratulations My Brother!! Yessir."

The Golden State Warriors became seven-time NBA champions on Thursday night after easily beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Dubs went on a 21-run in the first quarter and got a big lead that never lost. Even though the Celtics tried to fight back, Golden State stayed firm and closed things out at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Chef Ayesha Curry roasts Celtics, local bar following Warriors’ triumph

"On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT." The Currys took the last bite in the ongoing friendly debate about whether or not Ayesha Curry can cook. Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway, wrote “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Ayesha Curry, a successful chef and cookbook author, stayed quiet publicly after the not-so-subtle jab. Her husband, however, didn’t hesitate to support his wife.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Wiggs' priceless Steph answer on giving him no shot at Finals MVP

Andrew Wiggins played his heart out for the Warriors in the NBA Finals, serving a key role in taking down the Boston Celtics for the team’s fourth championship in eight seasons. But even he knew the Finals MVP trophy had Steph Curry’s name written all over it. Two-way...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Kevin Durant Leaving Stephen Curry And The Warriors: "It's A Slap In The Face... Like, 'I Opened My Home To You, I Brought You Into This... Then You Wanna Do Something Else.'"

In the words of Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are currently on 'Cloud 109', having won their 4th NBA championship in 8 years against all odds. The team failed to make the playoffs in the last 2 seasons, with many writing them off and suggesting that they would never get close to winning an NBA title again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy