Video: Reading celebrates Juneteenth with flag-raising ceremony

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square. The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment. Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too. “I love jazz and glad...

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO