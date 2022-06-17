ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Video: Reading celebrates Juneteenth with flag-raising ceremony

By Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Reading hosted a ceremony and flag-raising Friday afternoon to recognize Juneteenth. Roughly 100 people gathered in front of Reading City...

berksweekly.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown puts history on display with Juneteenth Jubilee

NORRISTOWN — The weather couldn’t have been for an event that put on display the best of Norristown. The Juneteenth Jubilee held Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Main and DeKalb streets was Norristown’s inaugural event marking the importance of June 19, 1865 — the day General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, TX proclaiming that “…all slaves are free…”. Black Americans in Texas declared the day a holiday and named it Juneteenth. More than a century later, on June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
NORRISTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster-based dance troupe holds Juneteenth dance celebration

LANCASTER, Pa. — The sound of African drums rang throughout the Ware Center, as the Imani Edu-tainers rehearsed for Saturday’s Calabash Concert. Both musicians and dancers worked for month to put this showcase together for the Lancaster community. “It’s going to be rewarding to get up on stage...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Phoenixville Pride Crosswalks Bring Acceptance to the Community

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — On June 5th, local volunteers joined together with members of the LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County to paint the crosswalks rainbow at Bridge Street and Church Alley. Dating back to the late 1970s, the rainbow flag is an enduring symbol of pride and support for the LGBTQ community. The first of its kind in Chester County, this mural, dubbed ‘Pride Walk’ is a large-scale visual representation of diversity and inclusivity.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reading, PA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
bctv.org

July 4 Celebration To be Held at the White Horse Tavern

On Monday, July 4, at 2 p.m., playwright Christine Emmert and Berk’s Opera Workshop Director Francine Black are slated to conduct a Reading of the Declaration of Independence with Poetry and Patriotic songs at the White Horse Tavern located at 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, Douglassville, PA 19518. To enjoy the free program, people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Photos from Harrisburg’s Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Harrisburg and Dauphin County hosted a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday in front of the city government center at 10 N. Second St., Harrisburg. The festival, which took place on Second Street between Market and Walnut streets, featured 60 artisan vendors, live performances by the FAME Jazz ensemble of Washington, D.C., The Singer’s Lounge music group, and the Pennsylvania Past Players, a re-enactment group led by Harrisburg historian Lenwood Sloan.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council creates legacy fund to honor its late president

READING, Pa. - Reading City Council is honoring the life of its former president, Jeffrey Waltman. The Berks County Community Foundation announced the council is establishing the Jeffrey S. Waltman Sr. Legacy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation. The foundation says money from the fund will be used to improve...
READING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
sanatogapost.com

Reps. Ciresi, James Advocate Dance Certification Changes

HARRISBURG PA – Dance teachers in Pennsylvania would receive “a direct path” for certification of their teaching credentials under a law proposed this week by two state representatives. Pottstown area state Rep. Joe Ciresi of the 146th House District, and Rep. R. Lee James of Venango, in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lancaster Pride Festival 2022 schedule

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Pride Festival will kick off the organization’s largest event in history on Saturday, June 18 at the Clipper Magazine Stadium. There will be 185 vendors and sponsors, 25 entertainers, a backyard area for yoga and yard games, a wedding ceremony, and a kids zone.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate
bctv.org

90’s Rock n’ Roll Pride Drag Show

One Love Project and Nitro Bar presents to you, “90’s Rock n’ Roll Pride Drag Show”. To celebrate Pride month, they would like to invite the public to join them for a show that will be unforgettable. This event will be taking place on Saturday, June...
READING, PA
kidsinthehouse.com

5 Reasons to Visit Lancaster, PA

Pennsylvania tends to fly under the radar as a tourist destination, but it deserves more credit from out-of-staters. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are attractive cities near the western and eastern borders, and many miles of beautiful countryside and pleasant towns lie in between. Somewhere along the road you might find yourself...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: 4-Day Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Underway In Wilmington, Celebrating 35th Year

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square. The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment. Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too. “I love jazz and glad...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Mercury

Two new Chester County judges on the way?

The Chester County Common Pleas Court bench may soon include two new members, as judicial appointments are on tap in Harrisburg. Two local attorneys — Democrat Nichole Forzato and Republican Louis Mincarelli — have been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to fill vacant seats on the court and may soon be confirmed by the Republican-led state Senate, according to observers with information about the sensitive and politically complicated process of appointing judges to the trial courts across the state.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Commentary: It’s time for comprehensive plan for affordable housing in Montgomery County

Norristown is on the move, and it’s easy to see. Known as “the heart of Montgomery County,” Norristown is a “diamond in the rough” that is next in line for economic revitalization. Unprecedented investment is spurring infrastructure and mixed-use redevelopment on the Route 202 corridor and along Lafayette Street. Other unmistakable signs of progress include the planned PA Turnpike connection, the Main and DeKalb mixed-use project, the new Montgomery County Justice Center, and the upcoming conveyance of 68 acres of the former Norristown State Hospital grounds to the Municipality for redevelopment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy