Lubbock Teen Killed in Wolfforth Crash

WOLFFORTH- A Lubbock teenage was tragically killed last night in Wolfforth after being struck by a vehicle.

Wolfforth Police Department responded to the 700 block of Highway 62/68 at about 11:10 p.m. on last night on June 16 regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police say that Corey James Berry, 17, was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a Toyota Prius and the drive claimed he did not see Berry until it was “too late”. The driver suffered minor injuries from broken glass but was not taken to the hospital and Berry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wolfforth Police Department are still investigating this crash.