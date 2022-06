Political Release: Jason Cole has announced that he will seek re-election to the office of mayor for the city of La Vergne in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Cole, who currently serves as Mayor, has been married to his wife Bridget for 17 years and together have two children, Desmond & Carly. Jason attended Nashville State Technical College for Business Management before beginning a career in the healthcare field for the last 20 years.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO