Saint Landry Parish, LA

VIDEO: Bear spotted in St. Landry Parish

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ss2Iz_0gENHy7100

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Port Beary? A video captured in St. Landry Parish just north of Port Barre seems to give the nearby town’s name some phonetic accuracy.

A woman was driving on La. 359 north near Waxia when she captured a video of a bear running across the highway. She said this is her second encounter with wildlife on the road in a short time period; three weeks ago she hit a deer.

What to do if you see a dog alone in a hot car

She noticed the bear when she saw an 18-wheeler stopped with the driver standing in her lane with a camera out. When she looked where the camera was pointing she spotted the bear, but she thought it was a hog at first.

The woman was driving near Thistlethwaite State Wildlife Management Area , which could be part of the reason the bear was in such close proximity.

