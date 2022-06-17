VIDEO: Bear spotted in St. Landry Parish
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Port Beary? A video captured in St. Landry Parish just north of Port Barre seems to give the nearby town’s name some phonetic accuracy.
A woman was driving on La. 359 north near Waxia when she captured a video of a bear running across the highway. She said this is her second encounter with wildlife on the road in a short time period; three weeks ago she hit a deer.What to do if you see a dog alone in a hot car
She noticed the bear when she saw an 18-wheeler stopped with the driver standing in her lane with a camera out. When she looked where the camera was pointing she spotted the bear, but she thought it was a hog at first.
The woman was driving near Thistlethwaite State Wildlife Management Area , which could be part of the reason the bear was in such close proximity.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 1