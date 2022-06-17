ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terror at Tulip Time? Nicole Kidman reportedly working on 'Holland, Michigan' thriller

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
HOLLAND — Hollywood-watching publication Deadline has reported actress Nicole Kidman is teaming up with Amazon Studios to produce a thriller called "Holland, Michigan."

The movie, directed by Mimi Cave, would star Kidman, who would also serve as a producer on the film along with Per Saari under their banner of their production company, Blossom Films.

Set in Holland during the Tulip Time Festival, the film is described as a darkly humorous Fargo-esque thriller about a school teacher who suspects her husband may be a serial killer.

The script for "Holland, Michigan" got buzz in 2013 when it topped the "Black List," Hollywood's list of the best unproduced screenplays as voted on by movie executives. "Holland, Michigan," was written by Andrew Sodroski, writer and producer of the true crime series "Manhunt."

Then, in 2014, entertainment media outlets reported some big stars were going to be associated with the project, including actor Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame, actress Naomi Watts and director Errol Morris, but that project fizzled. It was unclear whether the filmmakers in 2014 ever sought to film any part of the movie in Holland.

Other producers reported to be working on the "Holland, Michigan" project, according to Deadline, include executive producer Kate Churchill and producer Peter Dealbert of Pacific View Management.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

