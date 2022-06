The Mesa Police Department will be conducting an education and enforcement project on local firework laws over the 4th of July holiday. In December 2010 the State of Arizona reversed its previous ban on the consumer sale and use of certain types of fireworks. When the State legalized these fireworks the City of Mesa did as well. But not all fireworks are legal, and you cannot discharge fireworks just anywhere. The use, discharge, or ignition of Arizona Permissible Consumer Fireworks is limited on private property, with the property owner's permission. Use, discharge, or ignition is prohibited in all public parks, public retention basins, and public facilities.

MESA, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO