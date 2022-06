RICHMOND, Va. – A tidal water battle continues on Day 3 of the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes on the James River. Anglers at the top of the leaderboard are working to keep the momentum going, while those further back in the pack are hoping to hook into a big ‘un. It’s been a good morning of eager bass and quick limits for many the pros on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me. But the weather has changed again and cooler weather with north winds could shake up the bite on the river.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO