The Legionnaires’ disease cluster in the Bronx that took the lives of two New Yorkers and infected 28 others is over, the city’s health department announced Friday. No new cases have been identified in the area in the last four weeks, according to a health department investigation that is now closed. A total of 28 people were hospitalized in connection to the cluster, 24 of them have been discharged.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO