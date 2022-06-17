ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Family demands justice after man seen on video making racial slurs, attacking mother and father in NoHo

By Cindy Von Quednow, Kimberly Cheng
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ba3Nd_0gENH0g200

An Asian American family is demanding justice after a man used racial slurs and attacked them in a caught-on-video incident last month.

The man was cited and released, but failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance in Van Nuys Friday.

The incident unfolded when the Roque family was in a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood in May.

The driver behind them in line apparently bumped their car, and later pulled up alongside them.

They recorded him making racial slurs, mocking them, and they say he threatened to kill them.

Video shared with KTLA shows the man saying “You’re so Asian” in an exaggerated accent.

Eventually, Gabriel Roque stepped in when the stranger tried to open the front door of the family’s car.

Things escalated into a physical altercation between the two men, and the victim’s wife, Nerissa Roque, was also attacked.

She said the man choked her and she fell to the ground.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die,’” Nerissa Roque said.

Their daughter said she was left traumatized by the violent encounter.

“I see every man on the street, I still think it’s him,” Patricia Roque told KTLA. “I may not have been physically assaulted, but the mental and emotional trauma that he has brought to me might as well have been physical.”

Witnesses jumped in to help, giving the Roque family a chance to get away.

The man, identified as Nicholas Weber, was eventually cited with the promise to appear in court at a later date, the family’s attorney, Sandy Roxas, said.

The Roque family, along with community members, stood outside the Van Nuys courthouse Friday demanding a full investigation into the incident. They are left wondering why Weber wasn’t arrested the night of the altercation.

“He should be apprehended for what he has done to me and my family, this is unacceptable,” Patricia Roque said. “And to think that he’s still roaming the streets, with no care in the world, I just find it really hard to accept.”

Court records show Weber was facing battery charges before he failed to appear in court.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his bail is now set at $250,000.

Weber has a prior arrest for burglary in Alameda County, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 15

Jerry Gatlin
2d ago

This is, exactly, why modern-day America has Social Problems, cause of Guys, like this and, Law Enforcement too.6.17.22....

Reply
3
Related
foxla.com

LAPD officers injured after crowd shoots fireworks, throws rocks at them

LOS ANGELES - Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Saturday night after responding to a vandalism call in the Pico Gardens area of Los Angeles. According to LAPD, officers responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street a call shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after reports that a large group of people was vandalizing nearby buildings and cars. LAPD said the large group responded by shooting fireworks at officers in addition to hurling rocks and bottles at them. After calling for backup, officers eventually broke up the group. No one was arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Man Wounded

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Corona

CORONA, Calif. - A man experiencing homelessness has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman at a Corona business, according to police. James Billingsley, 24, was arrested Thursday after a short chase. Corona Police say they responded to a welfare check at 1950 Compton Ave. #105 around 1 p.m. Thursday, and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside. People at the scene told officers that Billingsley knew the owner and frequented the area. Just over an hour later, Billingsley was found just a mile from the scene and detained after trying to run from officers.
CORONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#After Man#Violent Crime#Asian#American#Mcdonald
timesnewsexpress.com

Mom of slain LA cop Joseph Santana blames death on DA George Gascon

The shattered mother of a California cop who was shot and killed alongside a colleague last week has blamed embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his death. El Monte Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, were cut down by gunfire coming from inside a...
EL MONTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEW RELEASE: Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Oxnard

LOCATION: 201 East Fourth Street, Oxnard, CA (Transportation Center) VICTIM: Female, Hispanic, 34 Years Old, (Name Withheld Pending Family Notification) Male, Black, 66 Years Old, (Name Withheld Pending Family Notification) SUSPECT: Unknown. CONTACT: Edgar Fernandez, Sergeant. (805) 385-7763 | edgar.fernandez@Oxnardpd.org. On June 19, 2022, at 6:30 AM, officers were dispatched...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy