Sisters, OR

Sisters Folk Festival announces final artists of 2022 lineup

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival announced Friday the final seven artists slated to perform at the 25th annual Sisters Folk Festival Sept. 30 - Oct. 2. The lineup includes more than 30 folk, jazz, bluegrass,...

