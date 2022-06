As monsoon season begins, conditions in Arizona remain dry and the risk of fire remains high. To protect structures from becoming potential fire losses, Pima County’s Development Services Department (DSD) has released a set of guidelines to highlight the need for “defensible spaces” around structures, free of flammable items such as leaf piles and dry grass. These spaces are essentially buffer zones between the building and any materials that might help the fire to spread.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO