The Vancouver Canucks are entering a crucial offseason that could shape the franchise for years to come. With names like J.T. Miller, Tyler Myers, Jason Dickinson and Tanner Pearson all rumoured as potential trade pieces, it looks as though general manager Patrik Allvin is ready to put his stamp on this team. If the Canucks are looking at bringing in new assets, one team they should look at is the Philadelphia Flyers. Here is who and what they should target.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO