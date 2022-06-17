ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL pushing for ‘significant’ suspension for Deshaun Watson: Reports

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek, Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

(WJW) – The NFL is pushing for a “significant” suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to the active civil lawsuits against him, according to reports from The Washington Post.

Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who allege sexual misconduct. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 women suing Watson, says he plans to file more soon.

The NFL is also investigating Watson. According to The Washington Post, a source close to Watson’s defense team says the league could try to suspend him for a full 17-game season.

Letter: Gov. DeWine mentions ‘better’ option than guns for teachers

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to the NFL for comment, but they declined. They did not provide a timetable on when a decision would be made.

If they determine he did violate the policy, he could face discipline, including a suspension and fines.

Watson and his legal team have denied all the allegations alleged in the lawsuits. Watson is not facing any criminal charges.

