Polk County, FL

12 arrested in Polk County sting targeting adults soliciting sex from minors online

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
 2 days ago
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 12 people in an undercover sting aimed at adults soliciting sex from minors online.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspects communicated with undercover detectives posing as minors online, and some of the suspects traveled to an undercover location expecting to children.

The Sheriff's Office conducted the two-week operation along with Auburndale and Winter Haven police detectives.

Out of the 12 arrested, two arrests were made outside of Florida: one in in Alabama and another in Michigan, Judd said at a press conference Friday. The youngest suspect was 20 and the oldest 67.

The Sheriff's Office said other suspects were charged through warrants after sending inappropriate images or soliciting children online, but they are still at-large.

All of the suspects who traveled to the undercover location were from the Central Florida, the Sheriff's Office said.

One of the suspects arrested for engaging in online conversation with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl is a 30-year-old who told detectives he's employed by Walt Disney World as a bus driver. While thinking he was chatting online with a 15-year-old, he said "age is just a number" and said he'd be "honored" to take her virginity.

"At the end of the day, it's a Polk County solution to a nationwide problem," Judd said at a press conference. "So we chase you to the ends of the earth."

