GOP mapmakers’ defiance of Ohio high court divides parties

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State leaders are continuing to spar over whether the Ohio Supreme Court should force the state’s Republican-dominated political mapmaking panel to answer for defying a court order to redraw unconstitutional Statehouse maps.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s elections chief, told justices Friday that a federal court subsequently ordered him to impose the invalidated map in an Aug. 2 primary, so it’s too late for this cycle to draw new maps that meet Ohio’s constitution.

Democratic commissioners said Republicans should not be allowed to break the law without consequences or they will continue to “do what they want.”

Paul Martell
2d ago

They took an oath to uphold the U.S. and Ohio Constitution. The GOP is creating a Constitutional crisis which won't end well for the U.S. Divided we fall.

