Easton, MA

VIDEO: Car rams through Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts

By Josh Faiola, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

EASTON, Mass. ( WPRI ) – Easton police are investigating after a car crashed into a Trump-themed shop in Massachusetts on Thursday, nearly missing a person inside the store.

Video taken from inside the shop, called New England for Trump, was shared by the Easton Police Department on Facebook. It shows the vehicle smashing through the front windows of the store, crashing into some of the merchandise displays.

A person inside the store was standing feet away when the crash occurred. He was not injured, police indicated.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Raynham, Massachusetts, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, but the driver was charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Additional charges may be filed against the driver, police said.

