ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PHOTOS: What do you think about this record, $60 million listing in Texas?

By Julianna Russ
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A record, $60 million listing on nine acres was put on the market in Houston on May 24. The listing for The Lodge in Hunters Creek was made by Icon Global.

The listing said the 22,000-square-foot mansion took six years to build and was completed in 2005.

Austin paradise lands on 2022 ‘Best Bars in America’ list

The home is “European Chateau-inspired” and “built for privacy, security and to withstand next centuries,” the release said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272L73_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsEi2_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QupNJ_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onjkQ_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8qMc_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQe0h_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IhtX_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46D3sA_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uqGf_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gWGU_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbFSI_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6lTa_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixETB_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kkhxs_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbUyw_0gENFFKk00
    (Photo from Icon Global)

The property was listed as the highest published luxury residential list price in Texas, according to a release.

A 3,500-square-foot guest home, additional staff quarters and collectors garages were also included in the listing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Houston, Texas

With Houston being a multicultural epicenter in Texas, it’s no surprise that the city’s food scene is as diverse as its population. However, steakhouses have built a reputation as some of the best places to get a hearty meal in Houston. From upscale restaurants to more casual burger joints, Houston has a steakhouse for every taste and budget. Be it in the bustling Chinatown or the Indian-influenced Mahatma Gandhi District; the whole city is a veritable paradise for meat lovers. If you’re daring enough to take on a 24-oz T-bone or looking for a more intimate dining experience, here are the 10 of the best steakhouses in Houston, TX, that are sure to satisfy your cravings:
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Spanish Design on 215 Acres

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Bold Fox Development is developing a 215-acre community called La Segarra featuring design keyed off a region in Spain. La Segarra will emulate the landscape of the La Segarra region found northwest of Barcelona, Spain, and dating back to the 11thcentury. Colors with ancient tones, stone blocks and other natural materials will be used throughout the development, as well as landscaping reminiscent of the region.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
kiiky.com

15 Best Trade School in Houston in 2022 | Best US Trade School

Are you thinking of going to the best trade schools in Houston? Houston is home to some of the world’s largest trade schools. These schools aim to train and develop individuals who want to reach the pinnacle of their profession. You would get your hands dirty and have so...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Here are several standout fireworks shows in the Houston area worth seeking out for their powerful pyrotechnic displays. They’re organized by city name and in alphabetical order. Baytown. Baytown’s annual festival at Bicentennial Park will include nearly six hours of festivities capped by a fireworks show....
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#European#Nexstar Media Inc
kolomkobir.com

Can you eat fish that you catch in Houston bayous and rivers?

Many angles know if you catch a fish in one of Houston’s plentiful bayous, the right thing to do is to release it back into the water. Technically, the answer is yes — it’s not illegal to fish and eat from Houston’s bayous. State health officials...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
KHOU

Day one of Juneteenth celebration at Emancipation Park joyous despite the heat

HOUSTON — This weekend's two-day Juneteenth celebration in Houston's Emancipation Park kicked off Saturday with music and memories of those honored on this historic day. Thousands of people braved the afternoon heat to enjoy the festivities. There were high-powered misting fans to keep the crowd cool and many people brought umbrellas for shade. There were also cooling buses and tents available throughout the park.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Texas smashes record employment high again

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers. The numbers show continuing economic expansion, as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month – more than any other state – and again, smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100. Gov. Abbott says, “Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston kicks off Juneteenth weekend w/ large festival at Emancipation Park

HOUSTON - The city of Houston kicked off Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday at Emancipation Park. Hundreds of people spent the day celebrating what many refer to as Independence Day for African Americans. June 19th, 1865, is the date that the last slaves in our nation, located in Galveston, Texas received...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Juneteenth parade in Acres Home entertains hot but happy crowd

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people came out to the Juneteenth parade in Acres Home Saturday morning, despite the heat. “Happy Juneteenth, everybody,” Mayor Sylvester Turner declared while greeting people in the crowd. “It’s all good in the hood." “It’s very hot today,” said Claude Hall, who...
HOUSTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy