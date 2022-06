Elon Musk says that three ‘unresolved’ issues remain as the Twitter board unanimously approved his $44bn takeover of the social media platform.The decision, announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday morning, is the latest step towards Mr Musk’s $44bn sale being completed.Mr Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen.At the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.The...

BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO