JEFFERSON CITY — Bill McAnany, a local World War II veteran who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor passed away Wednesday at the age of 101. Born on March 6, 1921, Bill McAnany has quite literally seen it all. The former Navy chief lived through the Great Depression, and survived Pearl Harbor and the Battle of Iwo Jima. McAnany was one of the few American service members still alive who lived through the Pearl harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO