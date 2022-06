In case it flew by you because of all the bad storms and electrical outages in central Ohio this week, it was 614 day on Tuesday, June 14 (makes sense, right?) In honor of the day, the Ohio State football program went around what looks like the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and other spots on the OSU campus to ask some of the Buckeye players, coaches and support personnel what makes living in the area code 614 so great.

