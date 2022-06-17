Salt Lake City pedestrian bridge named in honor of westside advocates Archie and Lois Archuleta

The “Archie and Lois Archuleta Bridge” was dedicated Friday at a celebration attended by the Archuletas’ family members, community leaders, and City officials.

The previously-unnamed pedestrian bridge was built in 2017 and runs from 200 South to North Temple along the Jordan River.

“Archie and Lois Archuleta have been giants in our City for decades and it’s an honor to recognize their meaningful contributions in this way,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “From advocating for Latino-Chicano residents, to being leaders in education, to their work championing equity and justice, the Archuletas embody the kind of community-building that makes Salt Lake City so wonderful.”

The Archuletas were honored with a Key to the City in 2018 for their lifelong commitment to education, social justice, and community mentorship and for their advocacy work in support of individuals experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and women. Archie passed away in 2019.

“Archie was a great asset to our community and I think the naming of the bridge is very special,” said his wife of more than 60 years, Lois Archuleta. “Archie was a very humble man and when he received awards, he always replied that it was everyone contributing to make it happen and not just one person. Thank you on behalf of my wonderful family.”

A sign with the bridge name will soon be affixed to a beam spanning the bridge and Interpretive signage about the Archuletas’ legacy will be installed in both English and Spanish. The City’s renaming proposal is working its way through the Council’s legislative process. The Council and Mayor mutually support the proposal, which is anticipated to be officially adopted this year.

The 1,200-feet-long pedestrian and ADA-accessible bridge spans three active freight rail lines. The completion of the bridge closed a significant gap on the Jordan River Trail and was made possible through City, County and State investments. The bridge received the Merit Award from national magazine Engineering News Record in 2018.

See the full press conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5DBA9w2OzE.