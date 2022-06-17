ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Police talk safety precautions for Jazz Fest

By Eriketa Cost
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Jazz Fest is back after three years and is now filling the streets of downtown again.

Organizers said months of planning go into an event like this and that, with any large-scale event, security measures are also underway to ensure a good time.

Lieutenant Greg Bello with Rochester Police said Jazz Fest may be one of the largest events for them, but it’s certainly not the only one. In the past few months, their special events unit has already assisted with events like the Amerks games and Lilac Fest.

Lt. Bello said they’ll have over 20 officers working the event. In addition to festival security, officers will be helping pedestrians cross, assisting drivers, and walking around to ensure everything is running smoothly.

“With everything opening back up, it’s great to bring this amount of people downtown again, this is a festival that’s been in Rochester for years,” he said.

Some big areas of focus are pedestrian safety and safe driving. Especially after-hours, when everyone heads home.

“The drinking and driving factor. Obviously, alcohol is in play, we are standing next to a giant Bud Light truck,” said Bello. “And that’s fine, go enjoy yourself but make sure you have a safe way home.”

Bello encouraged Lyft or Uber services, a designated driver, or an RTS shuttle.

Bello said another aspect of large-scale events, is the nervousness some residents may feel and he understands recent mass shootings, and local gun violence are on the minds of many. For some, crowds may feel stressful.

However, he said the public should take comfort in knowing their officers are prepared for anything. He added the job of the festival-goers is to have fun, and as always — report something.

“We have planned this, as we go through any major events, every time there’s an operational plan for each one of these,” said Bello. “We have years of experience doing this.”

For police — it’s a matter of constantly reflecting and adapting. Once everything is wrapped up for the year, they’ll be thinking ahead to the next.

“What worked well, what didn’t work well, what could be different next time,” he said.

During the festival, there will be DWI patrols; a partnership between RPD and New York State Police.

Bello said all officers are working on a volunteer basis for this event, so the department won’t be pulling staff from their regularly scheduled patrol.

