All lanes open after crash reported on I-10 in St. John Parish

Two Louisiana Teens Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Frontage Road. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 19, 2022, that on June 18, 2022, just before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N. Thibodeaux Road, just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
Louisiana State Police Working to Identify Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash on LA 1041. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 18, 2022, that on Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1041, near Dewey Lane, in St. Helena Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. An unidentified vehicle was discovered eastbound on LA Hwy 1041 during the initial investigation. The unidentified vehicle exited the roadway to the left for unknown reasons and collided with a culvert. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames after impact.
HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Highway 1041 near Dewey Lane killed one person in the Holden area of St. Helena Parish overnight, according to Louisiana State Police. They say that driver was heading eastbound when the vehicle veered off the roadway, crashed into a culvert and caught fire. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
GRETNA, La. — Troopers from Louisiana State Police have reported that there was a fatal single-car accident last night on LA Hwy 1041 in Gretna. It was reported that the car was heading eastbound on the highway. However, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and impacted a culvert. After the impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Police are investigating after a woman arrived at a Mississippi emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting that occurred Saturday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified that a 26-year-old female...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 157, Speed is a Suspected Factor. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 157, just south of LA Hwy 528, shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Geoffrey Davis, 37, was killed in this accident. The initial investigation revealed that Davis was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger north on LA Hwy 157 at a high rate of speed. Davis exited the highway and struck several trees for reasons that are still being investigated.
One Arrested and One Wanted in Connection with Burglaries and Thefts in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana – According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, BPSO began investigating a burglary and theft at an unoccupied residence in Ragley, Louisiana, in February. It was discovered that a substantial amount of property was stolen from the residence beginning in November 2021. Surveillance equipment was installed at the site during the investigation. On May 11th, two people were caught on camera committing a burglary in the early hours of the morning. During the course of the burglary, the surveillance equipment was stolen.
Kayakers setting in the water from the Walkiah Bluff boat launch intending to end up at the Pearl River turnaround at the state line near Nicholson have been ending up in Louisiana instead. Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Danny Manley informed the Board of Supervisors about the issue at...
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and parole officers from DOC will begin augmenting OJJ staff and State Police Troopers will secure the perimeter of the facilities. This comes in direct response to the recent disturbances at both centers. OJJ is also exploring additional short and long term housing options.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an investigation into an overdose death has led to the arrest of a heroin dealer in Bayou Blue. Christopher Seely, 39, was arrested and could face additional charges as the investigation continues. On June 8, 2022, detectives and narcotics agents responded to Mary Beth...
Sheriff Randy Smith would like to provide an update on the shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night near Mandeville. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. There were two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, and a second was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after he showed up at the sheriff’s office to ask for protection after he reportedly failed to pay a drug supplier. Serrano spoke with investigators the afternoon of June 16 and claimed his...
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mandeville man who allegedly left his dog outside to die in the heat on Saturday. STPSO says they arrived on the scene and found the dead dog tethered in the yard without shade, food, water or shelter.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing office located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge will shut down between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24. The temporary closure is needed for workers to eliminate a backlog of applications. LDWF says while the...
A Mississippi sheriff deputy is under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. The Prentiss Headlight reports that Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff T. C. Cooley has been placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Ron Strickland effective June 16. Cooley is under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office regarding...
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mandeville man on felony animal cruelty charges after he left his dog outside in the heat and it died. At approximately 3 p.m., on Saturday (June 18), STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Jasmine Street in Mandeville after a neighbor called about a dog being left out in the heat.
Comments / 0