Mets' Tylor Megill hits 15-day IL for second time in a little more than one month

NEW YORK — The Mets are down another starting pitcher.

Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday after an MRI revealed a right shoulder strain. The team said that "the immediate plan is for him to be shut down from throwing and reevaluated in four weeks."

"I’m hoping on the 29th day he’s throwing. I don’t know yet," Buck Showalter said. "I think that would be good news. When I heard the four weeks, I was actually upbeat about it.

"Hopefully we can get the four weeks behind us and he feels good. We’ll take some steps and see what we can possibly do to speed up the process."

After throwing his 28th pitch during the fourth inning of Thursday's win over the Brewers, Megill gestured to the dugout and was removed from the game.

The Mets starter had thrown 72 pitches across 3⅓ innings. He left with the bases loaded and inherited all three runs as he finished with four earned runs allowed on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Megill was in his second start since returning from right biceps tendinitis that sidelined him for nearly a month.

"I think sometimes it comes back to it’s not a normal thing to do to your body to put your arm over your head and jerk it down violently every fifth day for 100 times," Showalter said. "That’s why softball pitchers stay pretty healthy and the good lord has us walk around with our arms at our side."

The Mets are already dealing with injuries to Jacob deGrom (stress reaction to the right scapula) and Max Scherzer (moderate- to high-grade oblique strain).

Scherzer threw a 50-pitch simulated game on Thursday afternoon, while Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session on Friday.

Trevor Williams is likely the first option to replace Megill in the starting rotation.

Williams has made 12 appearances, including five starts, for the Mets this season. He has notched a 1-3 record with a 3.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 35⅔ innings. David Peterson is currently occupying Scherzer's slot in the rotation.

"The problem is we’ve been having to moving some guys back and forth that it’s hard to stretch a lot of guys out," Showalter said. "One of the reasons why they both present themselves is because they’re stretched out with the potential to pitch with some depth."

Showalter mentioned Adonis Medina and Stephen Nogosek as other options to throw multiple innings.

Eduardo Escobar back available

After Eduardo Escobar dealt with a "non-workplace event" that kept him mysteriously out of the lineup for Thursday's game, Showalter said that he was available to play Friday and expected him back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Showalter said on Thursday that Escobar went to the hospital and had several tests done. Although there was a diagnosis, Showalter would not specify exactly what occurred.

"I would if I could. I can’t," Showalter said. "I’m not allowed to."

With Starling Marte out of the lineup with a forearm contusion, Patrick Mazeika was the only bench player available to hit or field during Thursday's game.

After missing one game, Marte returned to the Mets starting lineup on Friday.

On the hunt

With the Mets needing some pitching help in the wake of Megill's injury, the Mets selected journeyman Tommy Hunter to the 40-man roster.

Hunter, who last appeared in a major league game on May 18, 2021, was available out of the bullpen on Friday. Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment to make room for the 35-year-old right-hander.

Hunter was signed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on April 28 after laboring through a back injury in the 2021 season that limited him to four appearances with the Mets.

In eight games with Class AAA Syracuse this season, Hunter has pitched to a 4.61 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings.

During his 14-year major-league career, Hunter spent five seasons with the Orioles while Showalter was manager.

"Regardless of your history, you’ve got to get somebody out," Showalter said. "It took him a while to get going down there. None of us are what we were at 25, but Tommy has knowledge of pitching and an ability to do things that we’re in need of."

Email: atredinnick@gannett.com Twitter: @andrew_tred

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mets' Tylor Megill hits 15-day IL for second time in a little more than one month