ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Tylor Megill hits 15-day IL for second time in a little more than one month

By Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — The Mets are down another starting pitcher.

Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday after an MRI revealed a right shoulder strain. The team said that "the immediate plan is for him to be shut down from throwing and reevaluated in four weeks."

"I’m hoping on the 29th day he’s throwing. I don’t know yet," Buck Showalter said. "I think that would be good news. When I heard the four weeks, I was actually upbeat about it.

"Hopefully we can get the four weeks behind us and he feels good. We’ll take some steps and see what we can possibly do to speed up the process."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhNba_0gENBI7l00

After throwing his 28th pitch during the fourth inning of Thursday's win over the Brewers, Megill gestured to the dugout and was removed from the game.

The Mets starter had thrown 72 pitches across 3⅓ innings. He left with the bases loaded and inherited all three runs as he finished with four earned runs allowed on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Megill was in his second start since returning from right biceps tendinitis that sidelined him for nearly a month.

"I think sometimes it comes back to it’s not a normal thing to do to your body to put your arm over your head and jerk it down violently every fifth day for 100 times," Showalter said. "That’s why softball pitchers stay pretty healthy and the good lord has us walk around with our arms at our side."

The Mets are already dealing with injuries to Jacob deGrom (stress reaction to the right scapula) and Max Scherzer (moderate- to high-grade oblique strain).

Scherzer threw a 50-pitch simulated game on Thursday afternoon, while Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session on Friday.

Trevor Williams is likely the first option to replace Megill in the starting rotation.

Williams has made 12 appearances, including five starts, for the Mets this season. He has notched a 1-3 record with a 3.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 35⅔ innings. David Peterson is currently occupying Scherzer's slot in the rotation.

"The problem is we’ve been having to moving some guys back and forth that it’s hard to stretch a lot of guys out," Showalter said. "One of the reasons why they both present themselves is because they’re stretched out with the potential to pitch with some depth."

Showalter mentioned Adonis Medina and Stephen Nogosek as other options to throw multiple innings.

Eduardo Escobar back available

After Eduardo Escobar dealt with a "non-workplace event" that kept him mysteriously out of the lineup for Thursday's game, Showalter said that he was available to play Friday and expected him back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XeWQ_0gENBI7l00

Showalter said on Thursday that Escobar went to the hospital and had several tests done. Although there was a diagnosis, Showalter would not specify exactly what occurred.

"I would if I could. I can’t," Showalter said. "I’m not allowed to."

With Starling Marte out of the lineup with a forearm contusion, Patrick Mazeika was the only bench player available to hit or field during Thursday's game.

After missing one game, Marte returned to the Mets starting lineup on Friday.

On the hunt

With the Mets needing some pitching help in the wake of Megill's injury, the Mets selected journeyman Tommy Hunter to the 40-man roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wySso_0gENBI7l00

Hunter, who last appeared in a major league game on May 18, 2021, was available out of the bullpen on Friday. Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment to make room for the 35-year-old right-hander.

Hunter was signed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on April 28 after laboring through a back injury in the 2021 season that limited him to four appearances with the Mets.

In eight games with Class AAA Syracuse this season, Hunter has pitched to a 4.61 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings.

During his 14-year major-league career, Hunter spent five seasons with the Orioles while Showalter was manager.

"Regardless of your history, you’ve got to get somebody out," Showalter said. "It took him a while to get going down there. None of us are what we were at 25, but Tommy has knowledge of pitching and an ability to do things that we’re in need of."

Andrew Tredinnick is the Mets beat writer for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all Mets analysis, news, trades and more, please subscribe today and download our app.

Email: atredinnick@gannett.com Twitter: @andrew_tred

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mets' Tylor Megill hits 15-day IL for second time in a little more than one month

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

Imagine if Yankees had traded Gleyber Torres like I asked them to?

If you want to get me started at a social gathering, bring up the Freezing Cold Takes phenomenon and watch my eyes glaze over. What might’ve been designed at first as an opportunity to hold media members accountable for their flagrant pandering to clickbait culture and towheaded pessimism has now become a Twitter persona that just screams, “HAHA, five days ago you thought the Phoenix Suns were gonna win!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme is being replaced at third base by Jon Berti versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. In 145 plate appearances this season, Guillorme has a .320 batting average with a .790...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Yardbarker

Marlins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick for Sunday, June 19 (Grab Miami As Underdogs With Alcantara on the Mound)

Marlins: +1.5 (-200) While these two teams are worlds apart in terms of talent and records, Sandy Alcantara gives the Marlins a chance to beat any team. He enters this NL East showdown with a 6-2 record, a 1.68 ERA, and a 0.96 WHIP. He ranks in the top 15 in wins, ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP all while playing for a below-average Marlins team. As if all that wasn’t enough to convince you, Alcantara is only getting better. His ERA in three June starts is 0.76 and he’s not given up a home run since May 16. Alcantara is a Cy Young contender and if anyone can lead the Marlins to an upset win it's him.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Stephen Nogosek
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Tommy Hunter
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
David Peterson
Person
Buck Showalter
Pinstripe Alley

Looking back at the longest home winning streak in Yankees history

When Anthony Rizzo homered to win Thursday night’s game against the Rays, it extended a streak for this year’s Yankee team. The walk-off gave the Yankees their 14th straight home win, the longest such run for the franchise since 1961. They have not lost in the Bronx since May 23rd, when they dropped a game to the Orioles, of all teams.
BRONX, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy