Webberville, MI

Fire chief: Restaurant owners devastated after Friday morning fire in Webberville

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
WEBBERVILLE – Fire destroyed a restaurant on West Grand River Avenue Friday morning.

No injuries were reported in the 4:30 a.m. blaze at Happy Dayz Coney Island, and the cause remained under investigation.

Michael Yanz, director and fire chief for Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority, said firefighters were on the scene for about four hours. The building was heavily damaged and is likely a total loss, he said.

Yanz said the business owners were "pretty much devastated" by the fire.

"They appreciate all the support from the community ..." he said. "They worked very hard to establish themselves, and it's just pretty upsetting when something like that happens."

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Fire chief: Restaurant owners devastated after Friday morning fire in Webberville

