Radio star selling waterfront mansion in Golden Beach for $20M. (It has a boxing ring)

Welcome to his house.

Retired radio personality Tom Joyner’s $20 million manse is for sale in the exclusive community of Golden Beach, north of Miami Beach, and it’s a doozy.

Located on a four-block stretch of private beach, the tri-level 7,340-square footer checks a lot of boxes.

Pool at Tom Joyner’s home in Golden Beach

For all that hard earned dough, the new owner will inherit Joyner’s professional gym — outfitted with a boxing ring for the amateur boxer — as well a swimming pool, summer kitchen and glass-encased tub in the master bath. Did we mention views of the ocean from nearly every room?

The three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath place underwent a recent $7.5 million ultra modern renovation and has been on the market for about a month.

Boxing ring at Tom Joyner’s home in Golden Beach

The former nationally syndicated host of “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” 72, obviously loved the secluded spot. If you value your privacy, you may gel here as well.

In 2019, the broadcasting veteran called it quits with his longtime eponymous radio show, closing out a nearly 50-year career and retired to the Sunshine State.

Front of Tom Joyner’s home in Golden Beach

Golden Beach , which sits on 1.3 miles along State Road A1A at the Miami-Dade/Broward County line, has its own police force, private beach with pavilion and beachside service, tennis courts, basketball court, multiple parks and a playground.

The “unicorn property” at 469 Ocean Boulevard is listed with Dina Goldentayer, of Douglas Elliman.

